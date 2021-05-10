Rigby community comes together after school shooting

On May 6 at 9:08 a.m., a sixth grade female student pulled a handgun from her backpack and shot two students and one employee.

Krista Gneiting, a math teacher at Rigby Middle School, hugged her after taking the gun from her hands.

Dean Turnblom, Gneiting’s dad, said to Fox News that his daughter immediately ushered the students down the hall to safety. Once the children were safe, she went back to find the kids who had been shot. As she was trying to help them escape, she saw the shooter.

Gneiting “put her hand up on the girl’s arm and then just let her [hand] slide down her arm until it got to the gun,” Turnblom said to Fox News. “When she touched the gun, the girl let go of the gun and she took the gun and had her other arm around the girl already kind of hugging her.”

Gneiting prevented the shooter from harming any other students. On May 6, she was a hero. Community members also recognized Jim Wilson, the school custodian, as a local hero as he was wounded while trying to stop the shooter.

On May 8, Rigby residents gathered for a flag raising ceremony at the Rigby Middle School to honor the heroes who helped keep their children safe.

Tiffany Clifford, mother of a 13-year-old student, attended the ceremony. The day of the shooting, her daughter hid with her classmates in a corner of their classroom while they could hear gunshots and sirens coming from outside.

“My sister called me and told me that she heard there was an active shooter at the school,” Clifford said. “I was scared out of my mind. Thank goodness my (daughter) has a phone and I was able to get ahold of her quick.”

She joined the flag ceremony with a few other locals to show their respect for those who helped that day. During the ceremony, the first responders raised the American flag while everyone sang the national anthem.

“I’ve heard so many miracles and so many things about how quickly the teacher reacted and first responders,” Clifford said. “They’re my heroes.”

Today, Rigby residents came together again to provide support for everyone in the community.

The community hosted the event at Squealers Fun Park with the help of volunteers and sponsors such as Costco, Broulim’s and Domino’s. It took two days to get the sponsors and volunteers together, and people from Idaho, Utah, California and even Hawaii donated to show the kids their love.

Kira-Jen Adolpho and her husband Rick Adolpho organized the Community Fun Day together.

“I have an 11-year-old that goes to school and I wanted to create a fun, safe environment for everybody to come back,” Kira-Jen Adolpho said. “I didn’t want us to live in fear. The sooner we get back to normal, the better.”

“(The event) was to show the community love, help these kids to be able to feel good about their community, trust their community, and especially be able to get back to things, not to ignore it, not to overlook it, but to be able to understand it and grow together,” Rick Adolpho said.

Hundreds of community members gathered together for the event. They had food, face painting, games, bouncy castles and more. Rick Adolpho managed the music while kids danced and laughed together.

“My son said, ‘I don’t think everything will ever be the same,’ and I think he’s right because I think the community is stronger because of it,” Kira-Jen Adolpho said. “We’re just grateful to have everybody here. . . . We can rise up together. We need to heal and bond together.”

Rigby Middle School will open again Tuesday and the community wants the children to feel safe as they return.

Tyler Passey, Gneiting’s son-in-law, created a Go Fund Me page to help the students and custodian who will not be attending school tomorrow due to their injuries. Their goal is to help them pay for their medical bills.

“My mother in law, Krista Gneiting, was a significant blessing to Rigby middle school on May 6th,” Passey commented on the Go Fund Me page. “As you may have heard, she was able to assist in ending the shooting by hugging and helping the young girl who was attempting to shoot others. Krista is such an example of love and we admire her courage.”

Many Rigby residents have donated to the page, leaving comments such as, “You are a true hero,” and “Rigby is blessed to have you!” Currently, they have raised over $2000 for the injured victims.

On Facebook, Gneiting wrote, “My heart is touched by all the incredible outpouring of love I’ve received. Thank you. I don’t want money, I just appreciate the incredible support of Rigby!!! I love my students so much! It is why I teach!! They make my heart happy every every day!!!! All of the staff at Rigby did their part and kept our wonderful children safe! Thank you! I love you all and we will get through this together.”