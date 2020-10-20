RixStix Drumline beats COVID-19

COVID-19 put a halt to many of the activities students love. Luckily for the RixStix Drumline, they are able to work around the COVID-19 restrictions. Many marching bands and drum lines across the country also have to adjust the way they operate because of the restrictions in place.

The drum line consists of members who play all of the percussion instruments you would see in a marching band: snare drums, tenor drums, bass drums and cymbals.

In the past years, the RixStix Drumline played at high school football games among other opportunities, but now they can only perform on campus.

Kevin Meyer is a percussion faculty member at BYU-I. This is Meyer’s first year as the instructor for the RixStix Drumline Society.

One experienced member of the RixStix Drumline, Steve Fitch, a sophomore studying music education, is glad the drum line is able to play through the pandemic. This is Fitch’s fourth semester in drum line.

“In most drum lines you can already social distance just by playing normally,” said Fitch. “I am surprised that we got more people this semester because we weren’t expecting this many people to come, so that’s pretty great.”

Fitch expects drum line to continue through the entire semester.

A video recording session for the drum line will take place on Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. The recording will be broadcast sometime after Thanksgiving.

“I think he’s pretty great,” Fitch said in regards to Meyer. “It’s a little more organized than last semester. The last couple of semesters have mainly been student-run, so it was difficult to get things such as funding. We just kinda had to Venmo one guy so we could buy sticks and stuff, but it’s great to be a little more organized and have the support from staff as well.”

The RixStix Drumline is open to anyone who is interested in discovering a new hobby and for those who already have experience playing drum line instruments. If interested, email Kevin Meyer at meyerke@byui.edu.