RixStix prepares to beat all expectations

RixStix Percussion Group will perform March 28 in the Barrus Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m.

David Taylor, professor of music and director of RixStix, explained that people generally think of percussionists as people who beat on things with sticks.

“One of my favorite comments from somebody who hasn’t come before is ‘I had no idea percussion could do that,’ and I say, ‘I know. Isn’t that awesome?’” Taylor said.

RixStix will have two portions of their concert, the percussion ensemble and the drum line.

Percussion Ensemble

The percussion ensemble consists of a wide variety of percussion instruments. It is more melodic, since more mallet instruments, such as the marimba, are included. For example, Samuel Barber’s Adagio For Strings was arranged for a percussion ensemble by a former student of Taylor.

According to IMDB, Adagio For Strings can be recognized from T.V. shows such as The Simpsons, How I Met Your Mother, Top Gear and Seinfeld. Taylor described the song as a very dramatic piece.

Joey Watkins, a senior studying physics, was awarded a talent award when he started studying at BYU-Idaho. He will have a marimba solo in the performance.

“It’s unique so [it’s] not your normal concert . . .You can tell one [song] from a different song usually,” Watkins said.

“A Little Prayer” Excerpt

Drumline

The drumline is less melodic and generally consists of a variety of drums and cymbals. Drumlines are meant to be mobile as they are the percussion side of a marching band. Since BYU-I doesn’t have a marching band, they only perform drumline.

“Lot’s of people think we just keep a beat and stay in the back. Percussion can do a lot of cool things and people will be surprised to hear what [it] can do.” said Bryan Welton, a freshman studying music composition.

“Layers” Excerpt

RixStix

Taylor has been teaching at BYU-I for 28 years and is the founding director of RixStix. He was the first percussion teacher at Ricks College. With the change of Ricks College to BYU-I, Taylor kept the word-play and continued the legacy.

In 2006, Taylor was diagnosed with cancer.

“Everyone has their stuff in life that brings them down,” Taylor said. “Just because my trial in life includes my health issues, that doesn’t mean I have to wear it on my sleeve and make it bad for everybody.”

Taylor continued to teach at BYU-I and direct RixStix. The group members have been considerate, which, according to Taylor, has allowed him to keep teaching despite his condition.

“This group is what I live for. It’s not just a cliche,” Taylor said. “They’re caring and compassionate. They’ve been very understanding of my growing physical limitations.”

Rixstix performs once a semester with the exception of the fall semester. There are two performances that semester because of Taylor’s love of Christmas.

Ticketing

Tickets can be purchased online, at the BYU-I Ticketing Office or before the event at the door.