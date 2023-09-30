Yellowstone Beartooth Highway (US-212) will close this Saturday at 3 p.m. until further notice. The closure is due to winter weather and will remain until conditions allow an opening.

Grand Teton Park Road will also close — although this closure will be temporary. The road is expected to close on Oct. 11 and reopen on Oct. 13.

The Bureau of Reclamation will close the highway across the Jackson Lake Dam to work on the dam. The road will be closed throughout the day and reopen at night.

Grand Teton National Park encourages visitors to use U.S. Highway 89/191 to enter the northern part of Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park.

As the weather may change work schedules, visit the National Park Service website to stay updated.