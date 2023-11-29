The Robinson Family Light Show, a local Christmas light show, will be dazzling new crowds this year as they move locations to the Rexburg Tabernacle.

For the past three years, the family performed the show from their home. However, when the crowd volume became increasingly large in their neighborhood, they felt it was time to say goodbye, and they even prepared a Facebook post to do so.

“So we made that post and then like a day or two later, the city reached out to us and just said, ‘Hey, do you want to collaborate on something?'” said Rick Robinson, the creator of the show. ” … So we had a meeting and we walked to a few different areas in the city, just trying to figure out if we could do the light show anywhere, and as soon as we got here, I’m like, ‘Oh, we gotta do it here. This is the building. We’ve gotta do it on the tabernacle.'”

The light show will be put on together with the Tabernacle Legacy Campaign, whose goal is to help people continue to enjoy the Tabernacle through a series of renovations that will begin in 2024. The campaign’s fundraising began with the Robinson Family Light Show on Nov. 27.

“We’re doing the light show to help them to kick off that campaign,” Robinson said. “And just to bring attention to this building. It’s such a neat building. I feel like it’s underutilized and underappreciated.”

According to Robinson, volunteers are still needed as the Robinson Family Light Show manages parking, traffic control and set up for the show. Sign-ups are available here.

The shows will run weekly until Jan. 1, 2024, on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m. Special events featuring hot cocoa, live music and other fundraising activities will be held on Friday. More information about the show can be found on Rexburg’s city website.