Rock climbing to the top

The rocks below disappear, the bottom gets farther away, her hands are getting blisters and she’s getting tired. However that does not stop her.

Lynsey Jackson, a sophomore majoring in interdisciplinary studies, starts her Wednesday like most BYU-Idaho students. She goes to school, does homework and enjoys the company of her friends. However, she ends her day by going to the rock climbing gym.

“I fell in love with it,” Jackson said. “I never really knew much about rock climbing, but a majority of my friends rock climbed, and so I was like, ‘I guess I’ll try it out.’”

Jackson started rock climbing a couple of semesters ago. This semester, she started going more often than before. Jackson said she goes three to four times a week.

Her favorite part about rock climbing is the challenge.

“When I first started, I was super weak, and I could only do a lot of the easier routes,” Jackson said. “But I’ve upgraded a lot more since then. I can do a lot more of the difficult routes and I’ve seen a lot of progress in myself.”

Jackson finds that maintaining her grip strength on the rocks as she climbs is the hardest part. She said that she uses a lot of mental strength to push her to the end.

As Jackson challenges herself with rock climbing, she finds it helps her progress in other aspects of her life.

“It’s definitely helped me have that end goal in sight,” Jackson said. “I need to work till that point. You’ll be happy once you get to the end of it.”

Jackson said that rock climbing has brought her ambitions to life. She has been able to become stronger and relieve stress.

“It’s just a good stress-free, just-let-it-out, climbing-up-the-wall, and feeling-good activity,” Jackson said.