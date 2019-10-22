Roller skating for World Diabetes Day — a month in advance

Local families gathered together for a roller-skating activity on Oct.14, at the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center as a diabetes awareness movement for their diabetic children.

The local diabetes club organized the event for Monday, which marked one month before World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14.

“The kids get to dress up in Halloween costumes and come out here for diabetes awareness, not just for themselves but for their siblings,” said Shaun Powell, father of Summer and Benjamin Powell, who came to support their diabetic sister. “Most kids here tonight have diabetes.”

The event attracted both students and families. Most of the children wore Halloween costumes. Some came in as pumpkins and others as characters like Robin Hood. Most college students came for home evening activities.

“I’m really good at rollerblading, but I suck at roller skating,” said Breanne Derderian, a freshman studying nursing. “Me and my friend were nervous, to begin with, but we were like ‘you know what? Let’s just do it and see what happens!’”

Others described the event as full of excitement.

“Because I haven’t gone roller skating since I was eight, I was actually really excited to try it out again,” said Nicole Johnson, a freshman majoring in general studies. “I also heard there would be an instructor here, so that made feel more comfortable.”

The ballroom filled with strobe lights as the DJ played a mix of Halloween-themed, electronic and pop songs. A phone number was displayed on the screen above the stage for the participants to text him song requests.

According to the BYU-I Skateway Roller Skating web page, roller skating occurs every Monday and Saturday. Events begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. in the MC Grand Ballroom, right across from the Crossroads.

Tickets are $2 for those with an I-card and $3 for those without. Campus dress and grooming standards are enforced.