Roller skating is back — but only through reservation

After a five-month hold, Skateway roller skating in the ballroom of the Hyrum Manwaring Center is back for groups of 10-20 people through reservation. Students who would like to enjoy a night of skating can reserve a 1-hour time slot in MC 137.

This activity has returned after BYU-Idaho held negotiations regarding how they could provide roller skating while also staying within the COVID-19 group restrictions.

“I had to come up with a plan that everyone was comfortable with,” explained Harold Rose, skating, bowling and games manager. “That’s how we came up with the group sizes.”

Roller skating has been a part of BYU-I since 1965 because the school wanted to provide students with a fun activity to do

“Back in 1965, it was just something popular that students liked to do,” Rose said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Rose had to implement a maximum of 150 people after 200 people tried to skate all at once.

“It’s very popular,” Rose explained. “Before COVID, we had to put a cap. It was so popular, it was getting too crowded and dangerous.”

Even now, with masks and group restrictions, skating is still widely popular. Rose explained they fill up every slot they have within two days.

Roller skating provides a fun environment for people to try something brand new and create connections among different friends and people present.

“Roller skating is more than just coming together as a group, it’s about colliding with different worlds, and sometimes people might meet the love of their life during a night of roller skating,” said Antoine Jones, a sophomore majoring in general studies and the DJ for roller skating.

Jones goes by the name of DJ Waldo when he is at his job.

Jones’ favorite part about DJ’ing is connecting with the crowd and seeing people enjoy themselves. He enjoys roller skating because of the fulfillment he receives.

“I love roller skating — it’s my sanctuary, or shall I say a place where I find peace and comfort,” Jones said.

Any student can try out roller skating, even if they aren’t experienced. There are two volunteer teachers during every slot, ready to help anyone learn the basics of roller skating.

To find out more information on BYU-I roller skating, go to the BYU-I website, under recreational facilities.