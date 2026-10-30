Roller Skating: What You Should Know Before You Go 

Sophomore Landon Livingston jumps over a chair after hours as skaters make their way off the rink.

Every Monday and Saturday night, students and staff can pay just $3 to go roller skating in the MC Ballroom. Roller skating is a popular campus activity, and tickets sell out quickly. First-timers are welcome, and skaters of all skill levels are encouraged to attend.

I'm Payton Bullock, a senior studying communication, and I love roller skating. I go with my friends often. Although I am by no means a skilled skater, I have come a long way, and I like to think I can hold my own on the rink.

As a self-proclaimed roller skating regular, I've picked up on some of the unspoken rules and etiquette of campus skate nights. Here are a few things you should know before you go:

1. The unspoken difference between the 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. sessions

There are two different sessions of skating: a 6:30 p.m. session and an 8:30 p.m. session. Both sessions are open to all, but new skaters and families with children will likely have a better time at the earlier session.

“Most of the regulars and college kids go to the 8:30 session, so it can get pretty crowded,” says Kylie Furgeson, a senior studying apparel entrepreneurship. “It can get kind of crazy in there. It’s especially hard to navigate around people who are super slow or who are always falling. I’ve been knocked over, and I’ve tripped over people who fall right in front of me.”

Megan Clark, a junior studying history education, said someone fell and broke their foot at an 8:30 p.m. session a few weeks ago.

“It was super sad. I’m not sure if it was his first time, but I had never seen him there before. I felt bad because he was hurt and that’s not fun, but also so many people watched him get taken out on a stretcher. That’s my nightmare,” says Clark.

The 6:30 session is typically much less crowded, with plenty of room to practice skating, and it's significantly less stressful.

Junior Emery Bullock is towed by her roommate, senior Kate Baldwin. Image Credit: Payton Bullock

2. Know your skill level

Although trying out a new trick can be fun and exhilarating, you must also be realistic about your abilities.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., the DJ will announce speed skating. Those who want to participate may stay out on the floor, and the rest of the skaters may take a seat in the chairs around the perimeter of the rink.

“Please, please, don’t do the speed skate if you aren’t fast,” says Lauren Miller, a sophomore studying elementary education.

I personally am not brave enough to attempt the speed skate, but I do enjoy people-watching while the speed skaters zoom past. On occasion, someone will go so fast that they spin out on a turn.

The corners of the ballroom typically have cones marking off safe areas to try out new tricks before you feel confident enough to try them out on the rink. Please take advantage of this space.

Attendees skating together. Image Credit: Payton Bullock

3. Skate etiquette

This may seem like common sense to some, but tripping or knocking skaters over is discouraged. Sometimes accidents are unavoidable when a room is full of people on wheels. Offer an apology and a helping hand if you knock someone off their feet.

Typically, the faster skaters stay toward the inner ring, and the slower skaters gravitate towards the outside ring. This helps everyone skate smoothly.

Spatial and situational awareness are important. Check your surroundings before attempting a 360 spin or a fancy arabesque.

“There’s nothing worse than a slow group of three or more people holding hands and spread out taking up the entire lane,” says Maxwell Zimmerman, a junior studying construction management. “Nobody can get around them, and it causes a traffic jam.”

4. Have Fun

Roller skating on campus is a great way to meet people, listen to fun music and get some exercise. Wear your funkiest outfit, get creative with your makeup and bring your friends! That's part of the fun!

"I've met some really cool people at skating. I go with my friends all the time. One of my friends even met her boyfriend there," says Kate Baldwin, a senior studying horticulture.

As the weather gets colder and the outdoor activities dwindle, roller skating is a great evening activity.

Roller skate rentals are included with your ticket, which can be purchased online at the BYUI Ticket Office Website.

More information and updates on theme nights and ticket availability, as well as videos and pictures, can be found on BYUI Skateway's Instagram.