This week, RootsTech 2024 and Family Discovery Day, the largest annual family history event, will run both in-person and online Thursday through Saturday in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

RootsTech is hosted each year by Family Search International and is supported by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This year, there will be four notable speakers at this event including comedian Henry Cho, President and Founder of the Dreas Scott Heritage Foundation Lynne M. Jackson, actress Kristen Chenoweth and Sony artisan photographer Nancy Borowick.

Family Discovery Day is a one-day event designed specifically for Latter-day Saints on the last day of RootsTech, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This three-day event is an annual, global gathering of passionate family history enthusiasts who strive to discover their story by getting to know the story of their ancestors.

Millions of virtual and in-person attendees are expected to participate for inspiring keynote addresses, instructive classes, innovative technologies and the ability to help them remember and celebrate their family, life, adventures and memories.

“Remember” is the theme of RootsTech 2024.

The new RootsTech 2024 mobile app provides the following features for those attending the event in person: Session schedules, customizable schedules, interactive maps, networking opportunities, real-time support and local exploration

For those following RootsTech online, the 2024 schedule permits participants to preview hundreds of classes and events; filter by day, skill level and speaker; and craft a personalized online watch list.

Learn more about RootsTech 2024 and register through the RootsTech website.