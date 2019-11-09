Ropes course to include new activities in Spring 2020

Construction began on the BYU-Idaho ropes course in August 2019. Many new features will be added to the course for the use of students and the public.

While under construction, the ropes course consists only of several large poles in the ground. Yet, upon completion, the course will be filled with different activities and challenges for participants to conquer.

Jason Thornton, the outdoor activities advisor and ropes course manager, leads the design and construction of the new course.

“The new ropes course will be more of an aerial park than a traditional ropes course,” Thornton said. “An aerial park is a bit more approachable… there are going to be three levels to the rope course… easy, medium and hard difficulties.”

According to Thornton, the main goal for the new course is team-building and fun.

“The ropes course is designed to get you out of your comfort zone, to overcome fears and have fun, of course,” Thornton said.

The new ropes course will be larger than the previous one, with the capacity to hold up to 30 people compared to the previous six people. With this larger size, the course will have many new features including a power pull, a zip line tour, a quick-jump

and other additions.

Once construction is complete, the ropes course will be available to students and public. Groups and classes will be able to reserve the course for group activities.

“We’ve had experiential education classes through recreation management, and they use the class most frequently,” Thornton said. “We’veeven had… writing classes, math and physics classes use the course.”

The new ropes course is planned to be opened at the start of the Spring 2020 semester. More information on the course can be found on the BYU-Idaho website.