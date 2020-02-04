Roses are red, violets are blue, you could have a chance to share a haiku

As students enter the David O. McKay Library, they are greeted with smiling faces, thousands of books, computers and resources at their fingertips. In the west wing of the library sits a whiteboard displaying a variety of poems.

The poems stay up for two weeks and are read by students, faculty and community members as they roam the halls of the library. Readers can then write comments and feedback on the poems that they enjoy, as well as leave constructive criticism.

“I think that this poem board is a great opportunity that the University provides for students,” said Emma Blomdal, a senior studying early childhood development. “I love walking by and checking up on the board every once in a while to see new content that other students have written.”

One of the poems that stuck out to Blomdal is called “The Nightly Dark” written by Ammon Platter, a senior studying humanities. It reads:

Beware the nightly dark

Beware the bane of light

Beware the shad’wy woods

Make haste, away, take flight!

What fools we are, small men!

We lead such clastic life!

Fragile, it breaks apart

When darkness brings us strife

The darkness is subtle

It creeps in without sound

And we go right on living

Long before it is found

It lurks within the earth

Deep deep under the ground

Who knows who locked it there

So never to be found

We children did not know

So down and down we went

Down down and tumbling down

To fight our discontent

Our lands of light now spoiled

Our powers now turned black

Now in shadow we lie

From thence can we come back?

Shut and bolt your doorways

Go make your windows fast

And light a dozen lights

And you’ll be safe at last

Beware the nightly dark

We plead you not to stray

Keep strictly to the light

Lest we all fall away

Platter said he will continue to post his poems on the board, and that it is a great way for people to show off their talents.

Madeline Vance, a junior studying English and one of the poets on the board, said she was thinking of writing a poem or song for a while and then walked by and discovered the poetry board and decided to give it a try. Vance posted her poem and it has been up for a few days.

One of the anonymous feedback notes from her poem reads “Wow! This is so good!”

To encourage others to show their creativity, the library is hosting a Valentine’s Day Poetry Contest. Entries are due on Feb. 8 at 12 p.m. For more information visit the library events page.