ROTC cadets practice raids and train for field event in March

Fifty-two cadets dressed head to toe in camouflage filed into a school bus. The two platoons of BYU-Idaho Army ROTC cadets headed for Eagle Park for {a} raid training on Feb. 6.

The cadets train every Thursday, which allows them to practice different aspects of infantry.

“They’re either attacking or getting attacked,” said Cadet Hunter Williams, a senior studying English.

In this training, cadets practiced the procedures for carrying out a raid. According to Cadet Seth Barton, a senior studying business management, in a raid, troops attack an objective and then withdraw from that objective. Before a raid, the platoon plans how they will get to the objective as well as how they will get out.

“The main difference between a raid and an attack is the withdrawal plan,” Barton said. “If you were doing an attack, you would attack and maybe stay and secure the objective.”

An objective is the point on a grid where the enemy is located. These training exercises test the students’ understanding of raid procedures and help them to become more familiar with them.

“Not everyone is going to go infantry, and this is infantry stuff,” Barton said. “But it’s a really good way to see how people think in a stressful environment and how they react to different stressors.”

Williams, Barton and other seniors lead these training exercises for newer cadets to participate in.

These training exercises prepare students to enlist in the Army and for the Field Training Exercise held in Utah, March 5-8.

According to Cadet McKay McLelland, a junior studying psychology, the FTX allows students to train in an outdoor environment at Camp Williams, an Army training facility.

“We’re going to be training in the outdoor environment, doing these kinds of missions and helping the juniors develop leadership and everyone else gets to learn some tactics and how the Army works,” McLelland said.

According to an article published on the U.S. Army website by Ryan Thompson, the FTX is a three–day training that teaches cadets the tactical skills necessary to be successful on the battlefield.

“They’ll do different basic missions, like a raid, an attack, a defense, an ambush,” Barton said. “Those are kind of the basic things that infantry units do and so that’s what we will be doing at the FTX. We are trying to train them up right now so they get used to the operations order process and the troop leading procedures.”

While not all cadets will join the infantry, the training they receive and skills they develop will benefit them.

“First and foremost, everybody’s a soldier,” Barton said. “And after that they are whatever they are, whether that’s the med services or transportation or in charge of equipment and supply.”