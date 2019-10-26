ROTC Ranger Challenge starts with a bang

On Oct. 24 BYU-Idaho’s ROTC team arrived in Spokane, Washington, to compete in this year’s Ranger Challenge.

With six weeks of training behind them, the Viking Company cadets picked up their weapons and prepped for the first shooting event, which involved using an M4 rifle to pinpoint targets at a distance.

“The goal this weekend is to beat Boise,” said Elias Moreira, a junior studying manufacturing engineering technology and a member of the team.

BYU-I’s ROTC program is a satellite of Boise State University, and according to Moreira, there is a friendly rivalry between the two universities. Also competing against them are college teams from Nevada, California, Montana, Washington and Idaho.

“No better friend, no worse enemy,” Moreira said.

Starting from a group of 30 volunteer cadets at the beginning of the semester, the team narrowed down to nine members a week before the challenge, with a 10th member acting as an alternate.

“For what we have, the program is great,” said Dylan Wolfe, a sophomore majoring in general studies and a member of the Viking Company.

The team spent the rest of the day practicing for the events facing them the next day and helping each other through the obstacles with encouraging words.

At 6 a.m. on Oct. 25, teams traveled via bus to the shooting range for their first challenge of the day.

Cadets completed a written test, target shooting with an M17 pistol and dragged a 60-pound sled back and forth, with additional weights carried by team members not pulling the sled.

Next was the combat water event where they swam dressed in full uniform.

“I had a hard time with it, but it’s not that difficult. It’s just that doing it in a wet uniform makes it harder,” said McKay McLelland, a junior studying psychology and the co-captain of the team.

Then came the commander’s challenge, which included scaling a 20-foot rock wall, sprinting, pulling a tire and carrying two 45 pound weights, one in each hand. The second half of the event had cadets completing elevated monkey bars, climbing six-foot and eight-foot walls and finishing off with a 20-foot rope climb.

Team captain Beth Horan, a senior studying recreation management, said this event was the hardest part physically.

A four-mile hike followed. About 45 minutes after starting, the Viking Company ran to the end of the trail to finish the challenge. Running alongside

them was Greg Wilson, senior military science instructor, who helped train the cadets.

Next, teams paddled around a lily pad island on Fish Lake. The Viking Company achieving second place with a time of 11 minutes and 28 seconds.

“It’s a lot harder than it looks, but it’s an easy day so far,” said Seth Gohnert, a freshman studying exercise physiology, breathing heavily with a smile on his face.

Between events, the cadets strategized and fueled up with MREs.

The final event of the day was land navigation; teams had to find 40 points within two hours. The Viking Company ended the day in eighth place.