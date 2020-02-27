Run, run, run as fast as you can

As the runners stretched and tied up their laces, a chorus of chatter went throughout the group. One by one everybody joined in by inserting a piece of their lives into the conversation.

The chatter slowed down as they got to their feet and formed a group to begin their warm-up lap. As they ran around the BYU-Idaho Center track, their breathing began to synchronize while they continued to pick up their pace.

They bolted down the track, one by one, to begin their sprints. After a while, faces twisted in pain as they completed the last of their sprints.

The chorus of feet pounding across the floor slowed to a smooth jog as they started their cool down run. Many slapped each other’s backs and talked about the great run they had.

“This group isn’t for competing, this group is for enjoyment and the social aspect of it,” Payne said. “You can enjoy running; running does not have to be a chore if you don’t want it to be.”

Although the goal right now is to train for a half marathon, many come just for the social aspect and the joy of running.

Students interested in joining the runner’s group can find more information through the activities office website or by visiting them in the Hyrum Manwaring Center, room 101.