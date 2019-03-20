PHOTO GALLERY: S is for Senior Showcase

Students bustled through the BYU-Idaho Center on the afternoon of March 14. Among the crowd visiting the Communication Department’s Senior Showcase stoodsenior Valerie Ponce, who presented at the showcase. The table behind Ponce held sketches and digital renderings of dinosaurs that she compiled into a book for her senior project.

“I completed the dinosaur tales from A to Z,” Ponce said. “My brother wrote a book when he was in third grade for a project and my mom always wanted to publish it.”

Ponce illustrated her brother’s book using Adobe Illustrator. The book covers reading levels from 3 to 13 years old.

“I completed half of the book and the project took me around 167 hours,” Ponce said. She said she plans to finish the rest of the book and publish it.