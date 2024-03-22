BYU-Idaho’s Music Department will host the final nights of the Sacred Music Oratorio, “That They Might Have Joy,” on Friday and Saturday.

The Sacred Music tour is a biennial program that presents an oratorio* based on scripture to strike the hearts of those watching. They will perform in the Barrus Concert Hall Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Sacred Music series started in 1993 when the university commissioned a composer to create a new religious oratorio. It was hosted every other year until 2018 when the last concert happened. The concert following 2018 was originally set for 2020, but the pandemic shut it down.

The year’s oratorio composer, Ethan Wickman, wanted to bring the scriptures together in a way that was doctrinally correct and artistically sound, bringing a new understanding of them to the audience.

“When you put known scriptures together in a different order or you juxtapose them in a different way; it sheds a different light on them, and maybe we come to a different understanding of them,” Wickman said.

The oratorio is set up in four parts: the creation and fall, the challenges of mortality, death and the resurrection.

The story is told through the experiences of Adam and Eve then going through other scriptural passages, like the raising of Lazarus and Mary at the garden tomb among others. Wickman used stories from throughout the scriptures to contribute and tell a larger story overall.

The BYU-I Symphony, Bela Voce, Men’s and Women’s Choruses and the Concert Choirs performed the first leg of the tour in Utah last weekend. They performed in the Daines Concert Hall at Utah State University on Friday, March 15, and in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square on Saturday, March 16.

The Sacred Music performances are recorded and released online.

“They’re going to a very nice collection of scripture centered around the theme that men are that they might have joy,” said Dr. Robert Tueller, director of the Symphony Orchestra.

Dr. Tueller will be directing the performances and expressed this sentiment about what a viewer will see when they come to the performance.

The music and the composer are first class in this Sacred Music Oratorio. Tickets can be purchased here or at the ticket office.

*Oratorio, ”a large-scale musical work for orchestra and voices, typically a narrative on a religious theme, performed without the use of costumes, scenery, or action,” according to the Oxford Dictionary.