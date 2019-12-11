Santa comes to Idaho Christmas Village

Amidst the trees and twinkling lights of the Idaho Christmas Village, Santa Claus has set up shop. Located next to Yellowstone Bear World, Idaho Christmas Village is open every Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. till Dec. 21.

The village features Santa Claus, a fire juggling magician and a story-telling Viking. Admission is $5 a person and children under three are free. Additional costs include food, games, writing letters to Santa and photos of Santa.

“I always wanted to be a Santa Claus; I just forgot about it for a while,” said Stuart Deacon Jr., a senior studying communication. Deacon is the director of the village and Santa Claus. “Now we have this little place where we have Santa Claus, a tree lighting and games. There’s nothing like this in East Idaho.”

When first entering the village, guests are greeted by Santa’s elves smiling and waving despite the cold. Guests can write letters to Santa on official North Pole postage paper at the Santa’s post office. After that, they can head to Santa’s cottage to see the big man himself.

“I love to see the kid’s reactions,” said Kaesi Bird, a senior majoring in theatre studies. Bird currently plays one of Santa’s elves at the village. “Seeing their eyes light up when they see Santa or when they see the elves and how into the magic of Christmas — that is what makes it all worth it to me.”

Fire erupts from behind the twinkling lights of the Christmas tree and an audience gathers to watch Ainsley Furgason perform, a professional fire-juggling magician.

Spectators can cool off from the performance by playing Christmas-themed carnival games. Afterward, warm up by the yule log fire with a Viking. The Viking shares stories of how Christmas began as well as some ghost stories for those who are interested.

James Edgar, a Scottish immigrant who settled in Massachusetts, invented the Santa Claus persona that people know and love today. According to enterprisenews.com, “In 1890, he brought Thomas Nast’s 1862 drawing of Santa Claus — jolly and round and dressed in a red suit — to life. In a custom-made red suit, the tall, ample-bodied and bearded Edgar became the first department store Santa Claus, a designation widely recognized today and about to be memorialized in a plaque in downtown Brockton.”

The tradition of seeing Santa Claus during the Christmas season goes back over a century. The Idaho Christmas Village continues this tradition and offers a variety of other entertainment options.