Satisfying hunger through taste testing

BYU-Idaho is offering an opportunity for students to satisfy their hunger through the taste testing program.

A student qualifies by being at least 18 years of age and having no existing food allergies. Those selected to participate in the test often receive a reward from the company-sponsored panels.

According to the BYU-Idaho website, as a taste tester, students try “new food products and provide feedback on a variety of food attributes. We’ll need your opinion on several characteristics. Students and food manufacturers will analyze your feedback.”

According to Neal Ricks, an animal and food science faculty member who works with the taste testing team, there are many benefits to the community because of taste testing.

“Companies use taste testing to find out what consumers like or don’t like in food products,” Ricks said. “Food science students run the taste panels to gain experience in the process of taste testing and research.”

Ricks explains this is a great opportunity for students because through it, they obtain the experience they need to succeed in school and apply these experiences in their careers.

Julianne Hunter, a senior studying animal science, went through the process of taste testing. They gave her 3 samples of jerky to test.

“I like that they ask a variety of aspects, for example, flavor, saltiness, texture, and it did not just ask if I liked or disliked each. There was more to it,” Hunter said.

In order to become a tester, students fill out an application on the BYU-I Taste Testing page. After filling it out, a student may participate in a 5 – 10-minute test on a weekday.

For any other questions, visit the taste-testing area at the Science and Technology Center in room 270 or send an email to tastetesting@byui.edu.