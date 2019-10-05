Saturday morning session of the 189th Semiannual General Conference

The first session of the 189th Semiannual General Conference concluded after hearing from a member of the First Presidency, three apostles and three other general authorities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles opened the conference with instruction that “in spite of everything else this conference tradition may offer, it will mean little or nothing unless we find Jesus at the center of it all.”

Each speaker mentioned Jesus Christ and blessings that can come from following Him.

Elder Holland continued, “To grasp the vision we are seeking, the healing that He promises, the significance we somehow know is here, we must cut through the commotion—as joyful as it is—and fix our attention on Him.”

Elder Terence M. Vinson, a member of the presidency of the Seventy, spoke about being true disciples of Jesus Christ.

“We can feel enduring joy when our Savior and His gospel become the framework around which we build our lives,” Vinson said.

Young Men General President Stephen W. Owen goes on to suggest how we can be faithful in this day and age.

“The loving relationships we develop with fellow disciples of Jesus Christ can be a powerful support to our home-centered discipleship,” Owen said.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke of the joy that comes from following Christ.

“It is in turning to Him, obeying Him, binding ourselves to Him, that trial and sorrow are turned to joy,” Elder Christofferson said.

Sister Michelle D. Craig, the first counselor in the Young Women General Presidency, focused on growing our spiritual capacity.

“Just imagine what would happen if we were as intent on staying connected with heaven as we are on staying connected to wi-fi!” Craig said.

Elder Dale G. Renlund, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared what it is like to have an unwavering commitment to Jesus Christ. He said being converted to the Lord “shapes our identity, transforms our understanding of life’s meaning, and leads to unchanging fidelity to God.”

President Dallin H. Oaks, the first counselor in the First Presidency, concluded the meeting with directing listeners to trust in the Lord.

“There is so much we do not know that our only sure reliance is to trust in the Lord and His love for His children,” President Oaks said.

To listen to the full talks from this session, click here.