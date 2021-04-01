Save your life with these beginner hiking tips

Gear up, hiking season is finally here and these basic hiking tips could save your life.

Bring a buddy

Always bring someone when hiking to be safe and to have a more enjoyable time.

“Having a buddy just helps make sure those things are less likely to happen and that you have someone to help you get out of them,” said Breia Tullis, an Outdoor Resource Center employee.

Tell someone the location and time of the hike

“Always tell someone where you are going and how long you think you should be gone for,” Tullis said. “This way someone who is not on the trail knows where you are and if you are gone too long. This way you can have them come looking for you if you are in trouble.”

Let others know the trail’s location and the time it would take to complete the hike.

Use resources, such as websites, to gather information about the trail. For safety, take time to prepare and keep others in the loop.

Stay on the trail

Trails are made for two reasons: to keep hikers safe and to preserve nature. Many trails might have shortcuts. Do not follow unofficial trails.

“Don’t leave the trail, don’t eat anything,” said Skyler Buck, a junior studying fine arts and an experienced hiker.

Part of hiking is enjoying nature and its beauty. Staying on the trail preserves the natural world.

Sometimes, what may appear to be a trail could simply be a path made by deer leading into the woods.

Research at the trail prior to hiking

“Make sure to have looked at the trail beforehand so you know where you are going and are less likely to get lost,” Tullis said.

Take time to prepare for the specific hike in mind.

Bears cross some trails and bringing bear spray will prepare hikers for encounters. Other trails may be wet so bringing an extra dry pair of socks might be necessary.

Bring water and snacks

“New hikers underestimate the need for water,” Buck said. “Some trails have a water requirement that oftentimes people neglect. Make sure you have enough water.”

Water is very important, especially as the weather warms up. With warmer weather, people sweat more and need more hydration. A lot of energy is used when hiking so take some snacks. Try taking snacks that will replenish energy.

“Protein-packed meals or snacks are important,” Buck said. “You will see a huge difference between cookies and jerky when you have a few miles ahead of you.”

Have a good attitude

“There is no code of conduct for hiking except for wishing other hikers ‘happy trails,’” Buck said.

Hiking takes a lot of energy and can be tiring depending on the individual’s lifestyle. Make sure to have a good attitude.

“No one likes hiking with someone who has a bad attitude,” Tullis said. “It makes the hike a drag for everyone and takes the fun out of the activity.

The most important part is to be safe and have fun. Take as much precaution as possible and try a new hiking adventure.