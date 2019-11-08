Savvy saving tips from a fellow student

For many, life as a student could be summed up as life on a budget. Nique Jeffs, a senior studying communication, began hunting down deals in Rexburg since she started school in the fall of 2014. However, it wasn’t until getting married to her husband, Matthew Jeffs, that saving money became her hobby.

“What started it was that Matt is really good at not spending money. That was something I had to learn when we got married,” Jeffs said.

In December 2016, Nique married Matt. In starting their own family, both compromised in order to save money.

“I grew up differently than he did: my family always ate out and his family never ate out,” Jeffs explained. “When we got married, we both had to learn to compromise. I really had to learn how to not spend so much money on things that I wanted.”

Jeffs explained that when she wanted to purchase something, her husband would suggest it needed to be on sale or she needed a coupon.

“I had to find ways to get what I wanted,” Jeffs said laughing.

Now, the Jeffs are awaiting the birth of their first child and continuing to seek ways to save money as new parents.

Here are some suggestions on how to save money in Rexburg:

1. Stay in the know on deals through social media.

“I follow the Dealio and Glasscard because they post coupons and deals all the time,” Jeffs said. “I think setting your location for Rexburg helps too. I see ads all the time for companies here because of relevance to location.”

For more specific deals, students can choose to follow individual companies that interest them.

2. Sign up for the emails

Many businesses offer email or text subscriptions for customers to receive notifications about sales and specials.

“Sign up for all of the emails for restaurants,” Jeffs suggested. “Sign up for text notifications, because they do send those.”

3. Find alternative solutions to necessary costs

Food, toilet paper, shampoo, rent and tuition are a few items on a long list of necessary expenses. While these things are necessary, there are ways to cut costs on some necessities.



“I took the environmental stewardship class last semester,” Jeffs said. “After taking that class and since we are having a baby now, I started thinking ‘oh diapers cause so much waste, maybe we should look into a cheaper alternative like cloth diapers.’ When I broke up to costs, Matt was totally on board.”

More information about the benefits and costs of cloth diapers can be found on the Children Hospital of Los Angeles‘ website.

“Cloth diapers are more expensive upfront than disposable diapers, but you can save thousands of dollars in the long run because they’re not one-time use,” Jeffs said. “That is one way we have learned to adapt our spending habits to not just ourselves, but to a growing family.”

Another way to cut costs on necessary expenses is to shop secondhand.

“Secondhand stuff is just as good,” Jeffs expressed. “Don’t feel ashamed to go to a thrift store or accept a gift or hand-me-down.”

4. Wait before spending

“If you want to buy something, wait a couple weeks before you buy it,” Jeffs said.

She said this helps her avoid impulse spending because most of the time she doesn’t want whatever it was she wanted to buy after a few weeks.