Heather Harline, a freshman studying business marketing, runs a side photography business. She moved to Rexburg from Tucson, Arizona, last fall and will be coming back for the spring semester, but loves to come back and visit Rexburg between semesters.

Harline never had a specific time she began photography — it’s always been something she’s loved. When she was 8 years old, she would take her dad’s iPad and take pictures whenever she could. They would usually be of flowers in the backyard.

In third grade, Harline’s best friend’s dad, a videographer, moved to Arizona. She was inspired by his work and wanted to capture memories like he did. He helped her by giving critiques on her photos, teaching her how to work with clients and how to charge clients for her photography.

As Harline got into high school, she became more serious with her photography. She started her photography business when she was a junior in high school and began making money by 16 years old.

Harline takes photos with a Canon 7D Mark II. She loves working with people, so her favorite thing to photograph is portraits. She loves being able to capture love and emotion, so she’s especially enjoying couples photography.

“Individuals you can really get creative with, but I’m a people person, so the more the merrier,” Harline said. “With photography, you can capture true beauty within someone.”

Harline loves to take photos in many places, but currently prefers shooting in Rexburg compared to Arizona. For her style, there are many different places to take photos that have pretty colors and backgrounds.

Harline believes photography is important in people’s lives because it can document memories of living in the moment.

“This pandemic has really made me grateful for the fun times because you don’t get to really see your friends all the time, and looking back at those moments, you get to relive those moments,” Harline said.

One thing that Harline pointed out is the photography community in Rexburg is so supportive of each other.

“Photographers support photographers,” Harline said. “Don’t put people down to make you look better.”