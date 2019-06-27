Say ‘I do’ to BYU-Idaho married housing

According to a BYU-Idaho news release, on-campus enrollment for this semester has reached 15,322 students. Twenty-seven percent of these students are married, compared to the 7% of married students nationwide. With this percentage, many couples struggle to find married housing in Rexburg.

According to the BYU-I housing office, the first thing engaged couples must do is change their marital status online before they can be approved.

Here are steps to do so:

1. Go to my.byui.edu.

2. Select the “More” tab to go to your “Profile.”

3. Select “Update” on the right side of the page.

4. Click on “Request.“

Married housing is categorized as community housing and can be found on the community housing page on the BYU-I website. The page shows available community housing complexes for married couples, including regular housing and subsidized housing in Rexburg, St. Anthony and other areas.

Subsidized housing is for those in need of economic assistance. According to the HUD’s public housing program, eligibility for subsidized housing is based on gross income, disabilities and family situations. Students who hope to apply for subsidized housing join a waitlist.

Rexburg Renters is a private Facebook group for students looking for housing. The group posts about rentals, deals and is a resource used by married and non-married students alike. The group is monitored by administrators to assure the posts are appropriate and relevant.

Tessa Allen, a BYU-I alumna, is newly engaged and has been searching for married housing. While researching, Allen discovered a home for her and her new fiancé for the fall on the Rexburg Renters page.

“You have to be good at looking at the page daily and jumping on good deals quickly,” Allen said.

Zillow is also an option for finding deals in the Rexburg area. Options can range from rentals to properties for sale. The site gives information on schools in the area, the property’s estimate and utilities.

“I used Zillow to look at the best houses and how to negotiate for the best prices,” said Max Norton, a senior studying biology.

Allen and other married or soon-to-be-married students have found that, although marriage housing can be difficult to find, these resources can be helpful.