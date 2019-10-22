Scary stories creep onto campus

A creak on wooden stairs, a tap on a grimy window, a howl from murky woods, or a giggle in an empty nursery: these are the exact kind of things that Josh Allen, an English professor at BYU-Idaho, loves to write about.

“I love spooky stuff,” Allen said. “I love straw mazes, I love Stranger Things—when I was a kid, I loved The Twilight Zone. I used to watch it with my dad. I’ve always really loved that shiver you get on the back of your neck when something creepy happens.”

Allen teaches reading and writing, advanced professional writing and creative writing.

In his spare time, he puts his own imaginative musings to paper. Some of that writing has led to the recent publication and starred review of his first book. The book is a collection of short horror stories for kids entitled, “Out to Get You: 13 Tales of Weirdness and Woe.”

“I write children’s books because I’m really passionate about helping young readers transition into adult readers,” Allen said.

Recently Allen has visited several grade schools to personally present his book. Allen said he writes for grades four through eight because a lot of people tend to stop reading during those years.

“The luster of being able to read wears off a little bit as people get older and they realize it can be hard sometimes,” Allen said.

Along with reading, writing can present its own challenges because it is hard work, Allen shares.

“It takes a long time and tons of revision—more revision than I ever imagined. The whole process for my book from start to finish was about five years. It takes forever,” Allen said.

In the face of discouragement, Allen encourages aspiring writers to not give up.

“If you’re passionate about it, just do a little work every day,” Allen said. “Just write two hundred wordsevery day and realize you have time. A lot of young writers want to be published writers right now. But it takes time so give yourself time. If you work a little bit every day, eventually you’ll finish things. Be patient with yourself.”

Allen said he may not always write horror for kids. Though currently invested in his macabre passion, he still expresses the importance of all genres.

“I want to live in a world where we have all kinds of stories,” Allen said. “We need stories about heroes and villains, and about normal everyday people with normal everyday problems.”

Allen believes zombies, cowboys, vampires, doctors, haunted houses, creepy couches and gross stains on the cafeteria floor are only some of the ideas we should be free to express in written prose.