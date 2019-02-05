School provides opportunities to spend time with celestial friends

Feb 5, 2019

On a below-freezing night in Rexburg, dozens of students found solace in the contrasting warmth of smiles and laughter as they danced to One Direction’s “One Thing” with their special-needs friends.

Every BYU-Idaho student has the opportunity to spend time with these friends three times a week in different ways.

On Mondays, Student Activities hosts institute in the Gordon B. Hinckley Building in room 221 at 4:30 p.m.

“They come here and there are lessons, and they share their testimonies and talk about Christ,” said Megan Sanchez, a sophomore studying special education K-12. “That is something amazing because institute is just 30 minutes of the gospel with celestial beings because that’s what our friends are — they’re celestial.”

In Hinckley 271, students can create seasonal-themed arts and crafts with their friends on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.

In Hinckley 286, students teach their friends life skills that will benefit them now or in the future, such as communication and dancing skills on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m.

“I just always have a smile on my face when I’m here,” said Savannah Six, a sophomore studying sociology. “It’s just a lot of fun.”

Students are also encouraged to attend monthly events in addition to these weekly events.

The next monthly event is Feb. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Oscar A. Kirkham Building in room 202. The event is entitled “Romance in Rexburg.” It is a Valentine’s Day dance where there will be games, activities and dancing.

Why students should attend

Sanchez, Six and Carson Martinez, a junior studying public health, provided a list of ten opportunities provided to students who attend these events:

1. To have fun.

2. Think of others and make a difference in someone else’s life.

3. Opportunity for service hours.

4. Meet new people.

5. Feel a special spirit.

6. See others in a new light.

7. Become kinder to others.

8. Gain more understanding.

9. Relieve stress.

10. Experience joy.

“In simple terms, I would say it’s worth it,” Sanchez said. “It’s worth it to come out an hour on Wednesday or Thursday nights or a half hour on Monday nights because they can feel the love. Just your presence there shows that you love them and shows that they’re cared for.”

One of the many smiles present during the life skills event. Picture by Sheridan Wilock
Carson Martinez dances with one of his friends.
Savannah Six teaches everyone some new dance moves. Picture by Sheridan Wilock
The dance move to match the lyric from One Direction's "One Thing". Picture by Sheridan Wilcock
A lot of laughs were shared during the life skills event Photo credit: Sheridan Wilcock

Pictures by Sheridan Wilcock


