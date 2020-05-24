Science labs adapt to COVID-19

COVID-19 left schools and universities around the world vacant for the past several months. States like Ohio announced that schools will not be reopening for the rest of the academic year, leaving science and research labs abandoned.

Universities such as Harvard, Yale, University of Michigan, and others have shut down all nonessential research labs. Labs that involve animals and ongoing clinical trials will continue with social distancing guidelines in place.

Courses at BYU-Idaho such as physics and chemistry have had to make significant changes to their lab classes in order to finish the winter semester.

“We looked into online lab systems in the past, so it wasn’t a total shock to find ways to do class remotely,” said Ph.D. Todd Lines, physics department chair at BYU-I. “There is also a great worldwide physics collaboration housed at the University of Colorado that has a series of lab experiences based on simulations. This really helped us to finish off the winter semester remotely.”

BYU-I continues the university’s unique three-track semester schedule with spring semester being held via remote learning. This allows students to continue school online from wherever they are in the world. Incidentally, some courses are not able to be held remotely and have been canceled.

Cole Davis, a junior studying biomedical science, was forced to change his general chemistry laboratory class for spring semester because it cannot be held remotely. However, not all of Davis’s lab courses were canceled.

“My BIO 461 course is the lab and lecture together, but we are able to have that over the internet,” Davis said. “Many of the labs we do are on a microscopic level, so instead we are able to watch videos and do simulations. It would be much harder for the human anatomy class to go online though because a lot of their labs involve the cadaver sitting in front of them.”

Continuing class using technology has brought an answer to how schools will finish the year, however, online classes bring their own challenges. Davis said if he had to choose between having class on campus or having class remotely, he would choose on campus.

“Over Zoom, it’s kind of weird when we are doing labs,” Davis said. “My professor will break us into groups, but half the people just don’t participate. Sometimes I don’t even know if they are there or not because their video isn’t on.”

While hands-on experience in science labs are important, technology has allowed the education of BYU-I students and students around the country to continue through the COVID-19 pandemic.