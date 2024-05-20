In this episode of Scroll Broadcast, reporter Shane Morrill asks students about their majors and education at the crossroads. Reporter Victoria Skalec goes rock climbing at the Rexburg Rock Gym on I-Try. Reporter Collin Prisbrey recaps the events occurring on Date Night.



Reporter Ella Zeigler gives a recap on Becky Roesler’s devotional on Tuesday. Lastly, reporter Liberty Gonzalez investigates the history of the Idaho Centennial Carousel in Porter Park and its upcoming events.