In this episode of Scroll Broadcast, reporter Victoria Skalec braves the Ropes Course. Reporter Collin Prisbrey visits the Planetarium. Reporter Ella Zeigler gives us a recap on Brother Paul W. Lambert’s devotional.

Reporter Shane Morrill seeks inspiration in the Crossroads. Lastly, reporter Liberty Gonzalez interviews a student who loves ceramics.

