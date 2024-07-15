In this episode of Scroll Broadcast, reporter Collin Prisbrey recaps the Citizen Soldier concert held in Rexburg for students struggling with mental health.

Reporter Liberty Gonzalez gives a sneak peak of the upcoming fashion show.

Reporter Victoria Skalec visits the tutoring center.

Reporter Ella Zeigler recaps last week’s devotional address given by John Fisher.

Student Jeffery Horne explores a DJing workshop.

Reporter Ethan Daniel covers to Proyeto México event hosted by FamilySearch to help people build family trees for families in México.

Reporter Shane Morrill asks students about balancing school work in Crossroad Connections.

