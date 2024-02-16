A third episode of the Scroll Broadcast was recently uploaded to Scroll’s YouTube page.

Scroll Broadcast is a BYU-Idaho television show published by Scroll to inspire, inform and entertain the public through multimedia storytelling.

The episode covered Elder and Sister Gong’s devotional, including interviews with students from the Crossroads about the Super Bowl, as well as coverage of IBC businesses and intramural volleyball matches.

The episode also highlights the aerobics fitness classes provided on campus.

