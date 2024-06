In this episode of Scroll Broadcast, reporter Victoria Skalec tries on-campus rollerskating. Reporter Ethan Daniel interviews a student musician and YouTuber. Reporter Ella Zeigler gives us a recap on Sister Darby Stapelman’s devotional.



Reporter Alejandra Perry attends a social media wellness workshop. Lastly, reporter Shane Morrill quizzes students in the Crossroads on how well they know church trivia.

Find more episodes of Scroll Broadcast on YouTube.