In this episode of Scroll Broadcast, Ethan Daniel and Ella Zeigler give us a rundown of upcoming events, church news and traffic updates with construction on University Boulevard.

Reporter Collin Prisbrey attends the Teton Dam marathon and gives a recap of the events along with a behind–the–scenes look into how it all works.

Reporter Alejandra Perry gives us a recap on Elder and Sister McConkie’s devotional last week.

Reporter Shane Morrill quizzes students in the Crossroads on how well they know BYU-Idaho trivia.

Reporter Liberty Gonzalez attends a Saxophone Ensemble and interviews the musicians.

Reporter Harrison Kelley covers more BYU-Idaho Center sports, specifically volleyball.

Lastly, reporter Victoria Skalec tries on-campus stadium singing happening every Sunday night.

