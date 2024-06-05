Students from the Scroll practicum at BYU-Idaho, recently started a news show called “Scroll Broadcast.”

Scroll Broadcast, now in its second season this semester, is a project demonstrating the dedication and enthusiasm of the students from the Scroll practicum at BYU-I.

The show is a platform that provides students with invaluable real-world experience in reporting.

A new episode airs every Monday, covering the previous week’s news. It splits into segments which include church and local news, announcements, devotional recap, events recap, sports, I-try, Crossroad connections and special features.

Scroll Broadcast is different from other news broadcasts because it aligns with the principles and standards of the University. The segments are intended to be upbeat and fun, focusing on the students and community. They cover upcoming and past events, student interactions and activities.

Students take turns anchoring in the studio each week. The eight students in the practicum split into four anchoring pairs. Anchoring moves the show from segment to segment, like hosting.

When the students aren’t anchoring, they are out filming segments as reporters. The students plan content, gather stories and conduct interviews.

Running the show is made possible by the dedicated efforts of faculty advisors, student producers and videographers.

Soapbox Agency, another student media organization on campus, goes out with reporters and helps film the reporter segments. Two student producers, in particular, play a crucial role in organizing the show and shaping its creative vision.

“I have learned that it takes a lot of organization,” said Savannah Haddox, one of the show’s main producers. “Just being off the clock doesn’t mean you are off the job. You have to care about the job, which takes a lot of time. But it is enjoyable helping the reporters assemble the episode and watching them grow.”

The show has had many ups and downs, and the students are still learning. The show has come a long way from the beginning episodes. They started putting out segments individually to give viewers more options to watch. Scroll Broadcast will continue to grow with better content and more viewers.

“The satisfaction of getting to broaden my horizons is the best part,” Haddox said.

Haddox said she has learned much about the technical aspects of putting together something like this. She has also improved her video editing, organizing, managing, building relationships and filming broadcasts.

Scroll Broadcast can be viewed on YouTube here.