Scrollback 1973 vs 2018: Class Registration

Having had a couple of relatively easy registrations it isn’t quite so awful for the “old pro” as it is for a “first timer.” Still, one can’t help coming away without feeling a bit frustrated and a little mad at the whole thing.

The bad thing about it is freshmen who are at Ricks for the first time and registration is their first real experience here. After five hours of hassle in which they can’t get classes they need or want they come away just a little disenchanted with Ricks College. They come here expecting great things and right off have a very frustrating experience. It tends to dim the enthusiasm.

No one should be naive enough to expect to walk into registration and get everything they wanted at the exact time they wanted. However, on the other hand, a person shouldn’t have to walk in and get stuck with leftovers just because they’re unfortunate enough to register on the last day.

It would seem that a little planning and organization remedy could be found to make last day registration a little less of an ordeal. It’s something to think about and work to improve on in the future to make Ricks College a little better place.

2018

Editor’s Note: This article was written by Nicole Wood

Embracing Registration November 2018

It’s officially that special time of the semester again. Registration for winter semester. Classes can now be scheduled to be added and dropped at BYU-Idaho and it provides students with a myriad of feelings.

With ever-rising enrollment numbers, priority registration has been created with the hopes of providing a better registration experience for new freshmen, according to byui.edu.

Lindsey Gunderson, a sophomore studying nursing said she prepares the classes she will be signing up for before her registration time is open.

“I always plan before and normally it takes me about five minutes tops,” Gunderson said.

Gunderson said she has had problems with the waitlist system and with her account making her log back in after she has logged in and prepared to start registering for classes.

“Every semester I’ll be all logged in, ready to go and it kicks me out, I don’t know why it does that but it does it every single time without fail,” Gunderson said.

Gunderson said it was frustrating for her that this semester freshman had priority registration because there were program specific classes she needed to get into for her major.

There are informational instructions and video’s to help students with registering for classes at byui.edu/registration/prepare-to-register.

Kristy Harper, a senior studying early childhood special education has been through the registration process for over four years.

“Freshman year I would wake up a half an hour before and make sure I was ready to go but each year it has been less and less time now I wake up at like 5:59 a.m. or 6:00 a.m. ‘Oh perfect! Right on time!’ And then I register,” Harper said.

Harper said one year she had to email all of her teachers except one for further clarification on why the system wouldn’t allow her to add certain classes.

“Waking up early is not my most favorite thing to do in the morning only to have my internet go out just so I can add five classes but it’s better than waiting in a long line I suppose,” Harper said.

The first day registering for classes was available was on Nov. 6 for new on-track students who in winter who are beginning with less than 12 credits at will be taking day sections of Gateway Foundation courses. The registration pecking order continues with on-track students with less than 20 credits, seniors with more than 110 credits, then students with less completed credits each day until Nov. 21.

In 2018, registering for classes is done differently than 1973 using the internet rather than cards and lines on campus, but course registration is an essential task that everybody has to do. It’s part of the college experience.