Scrollback: Viking Flashes

The Viking Flashes briefly replaced the Purple Flash as the campus newspaper from 1937 to 1938.

In October 1937, a contest on campus determined the new name of the campus paper. The issue from that month featured question marks in place of a title, accompanied by a front-page article announcing a deadline for the naming contest.

The Viking Flashes covered a brief period of campus history. After the Vikings became the Ricks College mascot, the campus paper reflected this cultural change.

The paper was published every second and fourth Friday. In the Homecoming edition on Nov. 11, 1937, the paper encouraged students to become Vikings. Vikings didn’t just refer to athletes but all Ricks College students.

According to that issue, “Vikings — that’s what we are or are trying to become. … Those who get the most out of the school are those who have the courage, the loyalty, the strength of character, the determination to be real Vikings!”

After just a handful of editions produced throughout its short life-span, the Viking Flashes became the Viking Scroll, a hint at what would later become the name our paper is known by today.

An article in the Christmas edition of the Viking Flashes illustrates just how small the college was in 1937. It reported that one winter quarter in 1937, Ricks College only had 227 students registered and 27 new freshman:

“27 New students attending Ricks winter quarter.” (1937)

“So far this quarter, we have 227 people registered. If we are to have as many students this quarter as we had last, someone will have to go out and bring in seven more students. The quarter is just starting and we feel sure that there will be quite a few more students register for the winter quarter.

This quarter we have had more men students register than women. Twenty-five new boys and two new girls have registered for the quarter. The Registrar believes that before we have finished registering students, we will have reached the 250 mark.”

The article ended with a list of the 25 new students for the winter quarter, naming each of them and their hometown.

Needless to say, enrollment at BYU-Idaho has expanded significantly since that article was published.

According to Winter 2018 enrollment statistics, 6,864 new freshmen enrolled as either full-time or part-time students. In addition, 2,760 freshmen enrolled as online students.

In 2001, when Ricks College officially became BYU-Idaho, 4,151 total new freshmen were enrolled.

Earlier this semester, a news release from Brett Crandall, media relations manager, revealed a total campus enrollment of 20,226 students, a 4.3 percent increase from Fall Semester 2017.

From its humble origins as Bannock Stake Academy, to its current form as BYU-I, this institution has sought to provide its students a quality education.

The institution’s expansion throughout the decades has allowed more students to enjoy the benefits of higher education. Online courses and degrees have further increased opportunities for those away from campus throughout the world.