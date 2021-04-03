Scroll’s top quotes from Saturday morning session of the 191st Annual General Conference

General leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke to the Church on Saturday morning during the 191st Annual General Conference. Here are quotes to remember from the session.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf

“If we repent, mistakes do not disqualify us. They are part of our progress.”

“To you, my dear brothers and sisters, and to all who are searching for answers, truth, and happiness, I do offer the same counsel: Keep searching with faith and patience.”

Sister Joy D. Jones

“We cannot wait for conversion to simply happen to our children. Accidental conversion is not a principle of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Becoming like our Savior will not happen randomly. Being intentional in loving, teaching and testifying can help children begin at a young age to feel the influence of the Holy Ghost.”

Brother Jan E. Newman

“Children inherit many things from their parents, but a testimony is not one of them. We can’t give our children a testimony any more than we can make a seed grow.“

Elder Gary E. Stevenson

“In a secular world, bridges connecting science with gospel truths sometimes seem few and far between. Yet as Christians, followers of Jesus Christ, Latter-day Saints, the results of this scientific study may seem more intuitive than astonishing. For me, this lays another brick in the foundation of kindness as a fundamental, healing gospel principle.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong

“In Him, we find clarity, not dissonance. In Him, we find cause to do good, reason to be good, and increasing capacity to become better. In Him, we discover abiding faith, liberating selflessness, caring change, and trust in God. In His Inn, we find and deepen our personal relationship with God our Father and Jesus Christ … We learn perfection is in Jesus Christ, not in the perfectionism of the world.”

President Henry B. Eyring

“If you or I should go to the temple insufficiently pure, we would not be able to see, by the power of the Holy Ghost, the spiritual teaching about the Savior that we can receive in the temple.

“When we are worthy to receive such teaching, there can grow through our temple experience hope, joy, and optimism throughout our lives. That hope, joy, and optimism are available only through accepting the ordinances performed in holy temples. It is in the temple we can receive the assurance of loving family connections that will continue after death and last for eternity.”