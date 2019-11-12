Searching for jobs in Rexburg

Students may find it difficult to find jobs on or off-campus, but here’s a few tips that may be helpful in a job search.

To find jobs on campus, students can find the job board found on the BYU-Idaho home page.

“These are jobs that managers have actually posted. Those will show every job summary and job description so students can tell if they feel that they’re qualified or if it fits their class schedule,” said Jenifer Craner, a student employment specialist

To visit the Student job board, visit this website.

Jobs applicable to specific majors can also be found on the student employment board.

“Those who are also seeking different careers, they would want to find a work experience that would be applicable to their major,” Craner said.

Part-time work aside from on-campus jobs is available at local businesses in and around Rexburg. Businesses will sometimes post their jobs to the help wanted board.

“Sometimes local businesses will post their jobs on the help wanted job board,” Craner said. “Some of them will be work-from-home jobs or local businesses that will be hiring and they’ll post it here because we have such a vast market for students that need jobs.”

To visit the help wanted job board, visit this website.

According to Ashford University, some of the pros of working in college are:

Opportunity to become more skilled at time management

Can explore entry-level jobs in your field, increasing your experience upon graduation

Ability to apply theoretical coursework in a practical setting

Opportunity to offset the cost of a degree, potentially requiring fewer student loans

Jerry Merrill, mayor of Rexburg, said he encourages students to find part-time work to stay out of student debt and to help them in their studies.

“We encourage students to work part-time if they possibly can because a lot of times that work can give you good experience in the workplace,” Merrill said.

When looking for a job, persistence can be important for following up with a future employer.

“There’s a lot of opportunities out there,” said Logan Curtis, a junior studying business management. “You just have to be persistent and show your value, what sets you apart and what makes you unique and you will be able to find a job most suitable for you.”