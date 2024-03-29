This article is part of Scroll’s Second Chances series. Second Chances highlights the unique experiences and potential of individuals who have overcome substance abuse and/or incarceration, as well as the programs and people that supported their journey.

“When my mother first learned about my addiction to drugs and alcohol she was floored,” said Jason Coombs, the founder of Brick House Recovery, on the Brick House website.

As a person in long-term recovery himself, Coombs saw a need in Idaho for a different kind of recovery program.

In 2014, Coombs founded Brick House Recovery.

“Since that time, our goal has been to provide exceptional and effective treatment for adults struggling with substance abuse and co-occurring disorders,” according to the Brick House website.

In 2023, Brick House received the Excellence in Treatment Award from Conquer Addiction, meaning they have one of the highest patient abstinence percentages of last year.

Brick House focuses on assisting adults recover from substance addiction through a faith-based, 12-step program, similar to the one Coombs went through when he first committed to recovery.

Coombs first experienced alcohol use when he was around 17 years old.

“There’s something in common amongst those who end up addicted to alcohol or drugs, or any addictive behavior for that matter,” Coombs said. “It’s sort of like an undertone of feeling not good enough.”

Coombs said alcohol and eventually drugs became the answer for him. It was the solution to those feelings of inadequacy.

Years later, he would be charged with a long list of misdemeanors and felonies, leading to him spending most of 2006 incarcerated.

He was behind bars, divorced and had no contact with his parents. He was jobless, homeless and depressed.

“There was no reason for me to get sober … Still something deep down inside was gnawing at me, like a little fleck of hope that maybe, just maybe, I could change,” Coombs said.

Soon after, he discovered he would be a father. For the first time in his life, he wanted to change.

“When I held my son for the first time, that change inside is unspeakably sacred to me … I wanted to change for him,” Coombs said.

From there, he would go through the 12-step recovery program.

Brick House uses the 12-step program — found on the American Addiction Centers website — to heal addiction-caused trauma and build a foundation based on faith in a higher power.

They strive to move away from shame and focus increasingly on gratitude and growth.

The recovery center, though faith-based, welcomes all kinds of people no matter their faith or beliefs.

“We simply ask that clients are open to conversations about faith and spirituality, whatever form that may come in for each individual,” according to the Brick House website.

For more specific details about their recovery programs visit the Brick House Recovery website.

On top of fostering faith-filled recovery, Brick House Recovery emphasizes family involvement in the recovery process.

“That is what recovery is all about, is creating those relationships and connections,” Coombs said.

In line with this goal, Brick House offers therapy groups, joint therapy, workshops and a 12-week online course, all with families in mind.

“We want to bring families back from the brink of estrangement, and the addicted loved one from the brink of alienation,” according to the Brick House website. “Because of this, one of the core tenets of our recovery center is our family program, which helps restore relationships and build stronger bonds.”

In his own recovery process, Coombs went through the steps to strengthen relationships.

“The process of working through the first nine steps helped me create a relationship with myself, helped me create a relationship with God and a relationship with mankind and with others,” Coombs said.

One of the relationships he was able to reforge was with his mother.

“Through recovery, I can see my son as a person that I didn’t know was in there,” said Jason’s mother, on the Brick House Recovery website. “I look at Jason now and I couldn’t have imagined that much joy for him.”

Coombs now spends every day trying to live step 12 of the program: Carrying the message to others in need.

“This one is where the rubber meets the road for me because my life is dedicated to step 12,” Coombs said. “That is, to take this new restored, redeemed version of myself and turn back to help the next person to find this power.”

He strives to encourage people to try again, to reconnect them with a higher power.

“I do not take credit for the success of any clients that walk through this program,” Coombs said. “I only create the environment for the magic to happen, but the magic and the miracles are between them and their loving Creator.”

Coombs believes that everyone can recover and that the process is simple, but it takes humility, open-mindedness and self-reflection.

After clients complete the recovery program, Brick House Recovery promises them a lifetime agreement. They promise that clients who struggle down the road can seek additional treatment at either location in the future at no additional price.

“Recovery from drug and alcohol addiction is an ongoing effort, and our specialists are dedicated and committed to providing care for our clients throughout their whole life,” according to the Brick House website. “As a client at Brick House, you become a part of our family and we will wrap our arms around you as you heal.”

For more information on the Idaho Falls location of Brick House Recovery, visit their Facebook page.