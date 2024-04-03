This article is part of Scroll’s Second Chances series. Second Chances highlights the unique experiences and potential of individuals who have overcome addiction, substance abuse and/or incarceration, as well as the programs and people that supported their journey.

Finding a second chance, a turning point or finding peace with one’s self can be difficult when weighed down by thoughts of inadequacy and discouragement.

Joseph Harris, a student at BYU-Idaho, struggled with pornography addictions for almost a decade and pushed through those thoughts that attempted to keep their grasp on him.

Joseph said he was first exposed to pornography when he got his first phone at 12 years old.

He spoke with his parents, bishops and others who have also struggled with pornography, but he said the biggest turning point was finding his wife, Makayla.

Joseph and Makayla met a couple of summers ago at an FSY in Florida. Joseph was an assistant coordinator and Makayla was a counselor.

After meeting, Joseph transferred from BYU to BYU-I, where Makayla was attending school.

Once the couple got engaged, Joseph decided to attend a 12-step program sponsored by LDS Family Services.

“I needed help, and it just took a lot of humility,” Joseph said. “As I continued to go down that path and go to those meetings, I started learning that the addiction was a symptom of a real problem, and the problem was stress.”

Joseph said that the 12-step program helped him find how to deal with stress and dealing with different emotions he did not know how to let out.

“I went to the Savior, and read my scriptures and learned more about what he could do and trusted in him more,” Joseph said. “That’s when my behavior changed, that’s when I was really able to find healing.”

Joseph said that it is safe to assume everyone has struggles of their own and treating them like they do can greatly help them on finding and continuing their path to recovery.

“I think it’s always good to assume that someone’s going through something. It doesn’t always have to be an addiction,” Joseph said. “Everyone has a behavior that isn’t the best.”

Joseph added that everyone wants a second chance, but it can be hard to know where to start.

“The hard thing is everyone wants a second chance, everyone,” Joseph said. “I think a lot of people who struggle with addiction, just don’t know where to start to get that second chance. They feel like ‘okay, I’m in this, it’s addicting, and I don’t know how to get out of it.’”

After finishing the 12-step recovery program, he was called and set apart as a facilitator to help others who come to the program.

Joseph said that no matter what a person is dealing with, they can find healing and encourage anyone who is experiencing struggles with addictions to come to the 12-step program.

“The Church has made it to help you turn to Christ. It takes a lot of humility to talk about it,” Joseph said. “It took a long time for me to open up and know that I’m not a bad person. I can overcome it. Everyone needs help and it’s okay. Everyone knows someone who is going through an addiction, but they might not know they’re going through it. I think the best thing is to treat them with love and talk about the Savior because that’s the only thing that can really help heal people. It’s not a medicine. It’s not really the program, it’s all Jesus Christ. That’s the cure.”