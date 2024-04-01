This semester, Scroll partnered with Soapbox and Center for Hope to create the “Second Chances: Redefining Recovery” documentary for Second Chance Month.

Second Chance Month began in 2017 as a “nationwide effort to raise awareness about… barriers and unlock brighter futures for people with a criminal record,” according to Prison Fellowship, the organization that spearheaded the project.

The documentary focuses on recovery coaches at Center for Hope, a peer recovery center in Idaho Falls, who share their own stories of redemption in recovery and what a second chance means to them.

“During Second Chance Month, we recommit to building a criminal justice system that lives up to those ideals so that people returning to their communities from jail or prison have a fair shot at the American Dream,” said President Joe Biden in a Presidential Proclamation on Friday.

Second Chances Series

This documentary is part of a larger project by Scroll called Second Chances.

Second Chances is a series highlighting the unique experiences and potential of individuals who have overcome addiction, substance abuse and/or incarceration, as well as the programs and people that supported their journey.

