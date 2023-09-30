Scroll compiled the most common ways speakers reference Jesus Christ at The 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Speakers at conference often make Jesus Christ the center of their address, but the ways they discuss him vary.

In this 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, approximately 300 references to Jesus were made. They are spread evenly throughout the speakers. Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary General Presidency, consistently used the metaphor of Jesus as the bridegroom.

In the Saturday afternoon session, Elder Jan E. Newman explained how Jesus serves as the Rock in our lives.

President Russell M. Nelson invited members to study the names of Jesus Christ in 2017, and many have made it the centerpiece of their personal study.

References to Jesus Christ that were made in a speaker’s closing remarks or as part of the name of the Church were removed from Scroll’s count.

This chart was throughout the conference.