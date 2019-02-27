See old airplanes at the Legacy Flight Museum

Sharing is caring!











The Legacy Flight Museum in Rexburg is a place where members of the community can go to enjoy old airplanes.

The Legacy Flight Museum opened in 2006 and now has a collection of eight aircrafts. The museum is home to the “Mormon Mustang” P-51. Another plane is an SNB-5 Beechcraft that was a part of the U.S. Navy from 1944 until 1968.

All of the aircraft in the museum are fully restored and operational. The museum often has airshows for visitors to enjoy watching the planes fly.

The Legacy Flight Museum is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admissions are $5 for students. The museum is located at 400 Airport Rd., Rexburg, ID 83440.