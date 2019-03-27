See what students are doing at the NULC

Sharing is caring!











Author Michelle Kuo said in her book Reading With Patrick what it means to be educated: “To be educated meant you read books and entertained ideas that made you feel uncomfortable,” Kuo said. “It meant looking in the mirror and asking, ‘What have I done that has cost me anything?'”

Kuo is one of three authors speaking at this year’s National Undergraduate Literature Conference, an annual conference for undergraduate authors and poets held at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. At this conference, students present their work and learn from professional authors. BYU-Idaho students are attending this year’s conference on March 28 through March 30.

In order to attend, students submitted an essay. From there, they edited and critiqued their work and prepared a presentation on the topic of their essay.

Kaitlyn Austin, a senior studying English, is one of the students attending the NULC. She is excited about the opportunity to attend.

“I’m really looking forward to having a new experience,” Austin said. “I’m also going to be doing a reading of a creative piece of mine that I’m really proud of, and I’m excited to see the reception and have a discussion on it.”

Austin wanted to attend the NULC because, as a senior, she wants to get her work out there and gain experience.

“I’m always looking for new ways to get my work out there,” Austin said. “It’ll also give me some experience presenting in an academic setting.”

Students are presenting work on topics they care about. Austin’s piece is about a book titled Passing by Nella Larsen. It is about racial complexities of two women who have African-American heritage, but their skin is light enough to pass as white.

Olivia Fisher, a senior studying English, is also attending this year’s conference. She believes that this conference is a great opportunity to get experience talking about literature with others, and to prepare herself for grad school.

“I’m planning on attending graduate school, so the conference is also a way for me to get ready to apply,” Fisher said.

The NULC is a great step to learn how to apply for graduate school. Professionals get to look at the literature of students and give them personal advice about their writing. So, when those students write schools for their application, they have already prepared a professional work that has been discussed with peers and professionals.

This year’s NULC is an opportunity for students to learn, grow and have fun.

“I’m looking forward to hearing the guest speakers’ addresses and spending time with some of my friends that are going,” Fisher said. “Obviously, I’m looking forward to presenting, but I’m also a little nervous.”