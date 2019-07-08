See what the lost and found sale is all about

The lost and found, located at the information desk in the Manwaring Center, hosts a sale with Items not claimed in 60 days or more.

Inside the cultural hall of the John Taylor Building awaits the sale of lost items just waiting to be bought. Before the sale starts, people wait in line snaking around the Taylor Building’s first floor for 20 to 30 minutes. Each student eager for certain items before they are taken by early goers. Some students spend up to an hour waiting in line at times. Tables have items ranging from bikes, games, shoes, gloves and water bottles.

“I have been waiting in line for 20 minutes,” said Joshua Russell, a junior studying mechanical engineering. “I’ve been here before and I have waited two hours, if you want to get to the front of the line, you’ll want to be here two hours early. I came back this semester because I want to see if there’s any good deals.”

The lost and found sale occurs every semester on a Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. An auction starts within the sale to bid off more expensive items.



“Instead of just selling it for cheap, we bid it,” said Cecily Roberts, a junior studying nursing, who is watching over the items in the auction. “We have a professional auctioneer here who auctions everything off. He has been here this semester and the previous semester. We set a price starting at 10 to 15 dollars and people will sign up for a paddle to use at the auction.”

Approximately 100 people showed up in the first hour of the sale. With the room being small, people still had to wait in line to go into the room.

The fall sale’s expected date is November 15.

Lost and found encourages students to put their name and number on the item so the lost and found can contact the student about their item so it doesn’t get put in the sale.