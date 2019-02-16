See what your teacher is working on at faculty readings

Sharing is caring!











Part of being a writer is sharing your work with others. Sometimes those writers are people you might know here on campus. Faculty readings in the Jacob Spori Building are where writers who are part of the faculty share their work. Those who are learning how to be better writers can come to listen and take notes.

Students can also come for an opportunity to receive extra credit. They are also free to ask questions at the end of the presentation.

This past week at the recent faculty reading, Trenton Olsen gave a presentation of his recent book titled Wordsworth and Evolution in Victorian Literature: Entangled Influence.

Olsen is also having another book published, titled The Personal Essays of Robert Louis Stevenson.

Quinn Grover, an English teacher, referred to Olsen as a disciple-scholar. A disciple-scholar is defined by Elder Neal A. Maxwell as a form of worship and is another dimension of concentration, hence when one seeks to be a disciple-scholar they will take both scholarship and discipleship seriously and likewise gospel covenants.

Grover said Olsen applies his work to what he knows according to his faith and as a father.

He has achieved so much throughout his career as a teacher and as a writer, including a Ph.D. in English literature from the University of Minnesota and an M.A. in English literature from the same institute. He is currently a teacher in the Department of English and Literature. He is fascinated and follows closely the works of poets and writers such as William Wordsworth and Charles Darwin and their views of nature which he expands upon more in his book.

Olsen summarized what we should take away from his book Wordsworth and Evolution in Victorian Literature: Entangled Influence:

“The book is about Victorian authors that tried to come to terms with Wordsworth’s and Darwin’s views about nature,” Olsen said. “William Wordsworth’s poetry emphasizes that nature is benevolent, inspiring and is a way of accessing the divine, and it sort of reminds us of our spiritual origins before pre-mortal origins. Darwinism Victorianism seems to be the opposite, that nature is indifferent, it is violent, it points to animal origins, and the book is about how Victorian poets and novelists like Robert Louis Stevenson, Thomas Hardy and George Elliot are trying to grapple with that and makes sense of it in their writing.”

Adam Penrod, a student of Olsen’s and a senior studying English, attended the reading and expressed his enthusiasm for Olsen and his work.

“This was very interesting for me to listen to,” Penrod said. “He’s a teacher of mine, and now has a book published, which is very cool. I think that it helps me find some value and connection with things that happened hundreds of years ago.”

Those interested in reading Olsen’s book can find it in the David O. Mckay Library.

The next reading will be held at the Spori Building on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. English faculty member Jack Harrell will present his book, Caldera Ridge.