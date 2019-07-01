Self-defense is R.A.D.

Women between the ages of 12-34 are at the highest risk for rape and sexual assault, and each year, 321,500 women are sexually assaulted or raped. Rape Aggression Defense, or R.A.D. teaches men and women of all ages how to defend themselves against sexual assaults.

R.A.D. teaches self-defense techniques taught on college campuses in all 50 states as well as some international countries like Canada, Egypt, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

“This class has been everything that I thought that it would be and more,” said Sarah Carr, a sophomore studying psychology. “We learned about preventative measures that can be taken to be safe and avoid dangerous situations, while also learning about how to defend ourselves when needed. We learn some things about hand strikes, kicks and more. Another thing that I learned was about what qualifies as an abduction and a felony in the state of Idaho. This program makes me feel empowered, aware, and prepared.”

At BYU-Idaho, R.A.D. is taught every semester by Doug Barker, the public safety coordinator, and Emi Flamm, who was hired by the school to teach self-defense. Barker has been teaching R.A.D. for 18 years and Flamm has been teaching it for 19. Brigham Young University acquired the program and brought it to Ricks college 19 years ago.

The class includes scenarios of what happens if the student gets attacked in the dark, from behind or in front of them. They then use the self-defense moves that they learned to get away from the attacker.

“We are always looking for crime prevention programs,” Barker said. “This is accredited by the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators. They endorsed it, so this is a program worthwhile. We are always looking for solid crime prevention programs to protect our students.”

To sign up, go to the R.A.D. self-defense website through the school’s website. The program lasts a total of nine hours minimum with the help of a college public safety officer.

Once students have completed the program, they can go anywhere in the nation where there is a program — along with the different countries that it is offered in — present their book to the program and practice self-defense for free.

“The best part is the end,” Flamm said. “When I see the confidence grow in their eyes, when you see them and know they are not physically perilous against men, that they have a plan, it’s very satisfying and a positive experience.”