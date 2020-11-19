Selling caramel apples for a lifesaving surgery

McKenzie Williamson, a member of the Facebook group “I <3 Life in Rexburg,” has dealt with chronic illness throughout her life. Her current situation is that she needs to raise money to pay for her pacemaker surgery.

“We have been trying to ‘earn our keep’ instead of just asking for a handout,” Williamson said in a Facebook message. “So far we have done caramel apples and Santa Treat Boards. We do a lot of woodworking, graphic design and baking/confections.”

Although Williamson has insurance for the surgery, she will still have to raise about $2,500.

“We have raised $196 so far!” Williamson said in a Facebook message. “We are super grateful for that because every penny counts. Also, I believe the copay will be about $250, so we are almost there for that!”

Williamson’s goal is to have the money well before her pacemaker runs out around May 2021, but she will continue to fundraise after if the goal has not been reached yet. The goal for Williamson is to have most of the money by February, which is well before she will need a new pacemaker battery.

“We understand people don’t always have the money, but sharing on social media or commenting/liking to help the algorithm is amazing!” Williamson said in a Facebook message. “Also, donations are always appreciated but never expected!”

Although Williamson is more than capable of being able to raise money on her own, she would certainly appreciate all the help she can get.