Selling cheap at the Surplus Store

The surplus store is an on-campus store holding donated college supplies.

“It’s got really good prices. Most of it’s used, but most things you don’t need new,” said Chris Williams, a senior studying psychology and employee at the surplus store.

Most of the items from the surplus store are donated by departments on campus.

“I think it is a positive outlook on things that we aren’t just throwing everything away and we are trying to reuse them,” said Camry Woodhouse, a freshman studying math education and a customer at the surplus store.

The surplus store hires students to push their products and manage the storefront.

“The reason I got this job was because my brother was a manager and he told me about it,” said Jared Lynch, a sophomore studying construction management. “He said it was a good job with chill coworkers.”

The surplus store sells computers and their associated parts. They also offer other items such as projectors, clothes and CPR dummies.

“On a student budget we have a lot of equipment that is affordable,” Lynch said. “For my major, it’s nice to have two computer monitors, and we sell monitors for five dollars.”

Many items are discounted to help students.

“Most items are used, but they are half-priced,” said Mac Allen, a sophomore studying finance. “It’s a good deal to come here. There is a trade-off but it’s still a good deal.”

The surplus store is located in the back of the Auxiliary Building. They are open from Monday through Friday, 1-5 p.m.

“It’s a cool place. It comes in handy to students that are looking for items on a timeline,” Allen said.

When a college student needs something cheap and quick, the surplus store will be there with its stockpile.