Senior Capstone Project Highlights: tuberculosis, Roma and conversations

Tuberculosis, malaria, Roma and community conversations. What do all of these have in common? Well, they all have to do with what international studies seniors are doing for their capstone projects.

INTST 499 is the International Studies Senior Capstone. According to the course syllabus that instructor Michael Paul, the department chair of languages and international studies, provided, the course allows students to “Develop and display, through the project … the ability to plan, execute and present an extensive project … that is clearly international in nature and is tied closely to what they want to do going forward.”

The class centers on the students’ projects. The projects require a minimum of 130 hours, which students report weekly in class.

According to the syllabus, most of the projects fall into seven categories: research papers, policy briefs, proposals, videos (documentaries), language acquisition, blogs and podcasts.

Ellie Coburn, a senior majoring in international studies, plans to create a series of public service announcement videos about tuberculosis and malaria in Cambodia and sub-Saharan Africa for her project.

She said she plans to make six videos in total: three in English and three in Khmer, the Cambodian language. She decided to do this project because of her experience while in Cambodia and also because she hopes to work at a non-profit; Ellie said she knows of a couple that might be interested in putting her videos up.

One video will go over the symptoms and risks of the disease. The next video will inform people where to go, what to do and how much it is going to cost. The last video is after one has seen a doctor and received medicine, and it will talk about what one needs to keep doing: take all the antibiotics and stay away from people who are sick too. The videos may use motion graphics and a voice over.

Quentin Nelson, a senior majoring in international studies, is researching how the Roma people might become more accepted in Europe and will come up with a proposed plan of action in preparation for his internship in Germany with the Church’s welfare office, where he will write proposals.

“This is kind of like practice to get experience doing the research and figure out, OK, this is what we can do for people,” Nelson said. “I started on immigrants, but then I saw (the Roma people) and I was like, ‘Oh! That’s so different. That’d be really cool because it’s a lot longer history.'”

Maggie Albano, a BYU-Idaho alumna, did voice advocacy with her project called “Community Conversations.” She worked closely with United Way, a non-profit organization, and they wanted her to finish the project for them, so they offered her a job.

These “community conversations” are community needs assessments so organizations can know what their community’s concerns and priorities are. This allows them to allocate money received from grants more wisely.

In organizing these conversations, Albano went to city council meetings, commissioner meetings and school board meetings while inviting people.

“We have a guided conversation about specific topics and get their feedback on their perspective, how they feel about it, things they feel are issues (and) are problematic,” Albano said. “Then we take the info we gather from them, and we quantify it… That’s really useful information. Even though our group of people can be small, it’s still really valuable. Things like that are really useful, and so we take all that and write a file report that’s available to the public as well as these non-profit organizations.”

Albano was also able to meet a lot of interesting people. People like the mayor of a city to an individual who is having a difficult time.

“I’ve heard a lot of really heartbreaking things at the conversations,” she said. “In Idaho Falls, we had a woman who worked at a hospital, and she was like, ‘This person came in and had to have his leg amputated,’ just things I would never hear about. It’s been really eye-opening.”

One of the requirements for the course is that the project has to have an international emphasis. Albano said she felt hers was more community-based but found it could be applied to communities around the world.

“It was kind of funny, I felt my project wasn’t as international, but very applicable and I learned a lot of skills I can take anywhere,” she said.

Albano got a job out of the work she put into her project, which is one of the other requirements for it—it has to relate to what you want to do in the future. She also feels more fulfilled in taking it further.

“I feel like my project was something where I wasn’t gonna see the end goal by the end of last semester,” she said. “I put a lot of work into it … but because I am working for them now, I actually get to see it through to the end. So I feel like I do get to see some of the impact that it has.”